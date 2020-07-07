Robert “Bob” F. Morgan, age 88, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 12, 1932. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bob met and married Joan C. Pelkofer. They were married for over 50 years. He worked as an Accountant for General Electric. Bob was a member of St Timothy Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer, stamp collector and enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by children Joan (Raymond) Betzner, Marianne (John) Montgomery, Robert Morgan, Jr, Theresa Morgan, Daniel (Charlotte) Morgan and Dorothy (John) Ready; grandchildren Julie, Jason, Sara, Caroline, Emily and Jack; and 7 great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL beside his wife Joan C. Morgan who passed away in 2014.