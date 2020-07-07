T&D companies took government money in COVID-19 response

A spreadsheet from the Small Business Administration has revealed that at least three subsidiaries of the T&D conglomerate of companies took money in the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The three companies – screen enclosure company TDSE, T&D Stucco Inc. and T&D Supplies Inc. – each took SBA government “forgivable” loans through the Paycheck Protection Program ranging from $150,000 to $350,000, according to the newly released spreadsheet from the SBA.

That means the total amount of government money received by the three T&D companies could range from $450,000 to $1.05 million.

T&D Supplies Inc., headquartered at 1969 County Road 228 in Wildwood, lists Terry Yoder as its CEO and his wife Glendora Yoder as its CFO, according to records with the Florida Department of State. The president of the company is their son, Troy Yoder. Glendora Yoder is also the company’s registered agent.

TDSE and T&D Stucco are both headquartered at 3187 NE 37th Place in Wildwood. Terry Yoder’s nephew Matthew Yoder is the president of both companies. The registered agent for those two companies is Ashley Hunt, who also serves as counsel for the City of Wildwood.

The SBA spreadsheet indicates that all three companies obtained the money through Citizens First Bank of The Villages.

Terry and Glendora Yoder, who moved from Michigan to Florida, started T&D Concrete in 1981. They expanded the concrete business to block work, pool construction, pool service, screen enclosures, additions and a siding distribution center.

The Yoders have deep ties to the Morse family and both families’ fortunes rose as The Villages grew.

T&D Supplies Inc. and T&D Stucco recently gave $1,000 each to the three candidates running for re-election to the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. The two companies donated a total of $6,000 to support the incumbents, Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz.

That adds up to $18,000 in total that T&D has ponied up for the incumbents. Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who is not up for re-election, works for T&D.