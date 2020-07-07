type here...
Versie Clinton Hamm

Staff Report

Versie Clinton Hamm

Versie Clinton Hamm, 76, of The Villages, FL. passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Clint was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Mueller) Hamm, his parents Rev. Vestal Emerson Hamm & Gracie Ethel (Ross) Hamm of Morehead, KY and his brother Vestal Wayne Hamm. He is survived by siblings Barbara Ann Kerns (late husband James), William Thomas Hamm (wife Juanita), Donald Ray Hamm, Sandra Sue Christel (husband Kent), Charles Edwin Hamm (wife Bessie); son Clinton R Hamm (wife Kariann), stepson Keith Maciag (wife Kathleen) & stepson Kevin Maciag; grandchildren Jared, Joshua, Jessie, Connor, Allison, Aiden, Breanne & Isaac. He is also survived by companion Mary Beth Kellogg, their dog Mattie Flo, a multitude of friends and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A longtime resident of Cincinnati, Clint retired as the Executive Director at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission and held multiple degrees including a Masters in Public Administration. Clint was involved in many social groups in The Villages including the Kentucky Konnection, the Cincinnati Club, championship trivia, golfing, playing guitar, and traveling. He was an avid genealogist and enjoyed an all-inclusive cruise. Clint proudly served as a Sergeant in the US Air Force and was a University of Kentucky super-fan!

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9th from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). SOCIAL DISTANCING and FACEMASKS ARE HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Sardis Church (185 Melwood Lane, Morehead, KY, 40351) or The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch (15833 N. US Highway 301, Citra, FL, 32113).

