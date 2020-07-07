Villagers for Trump teams up with other GOP backers for festive July 4 caravan

Villagers for Trump teamed up with Lake County Republicans for a July 4 caravan, complete with flags, signs and plenty of support for the president.

The Villagers for Trump members, dressed in patriotic clothing, formed together in a long line of about 75 vehicles – a “Trump Train” – near Spanish Springs around noon and then traveled through Leesburg, Eustis and Tavares. With their flags flying and scrawled campaign messages on their vehicles, the caravan which was led by “Uncle Sam” on a decorated motorcycle reporting encountering many friendly waves, thumbs up and honking horns along the way.

The group eventually arrived at Buster Tubbs restaurant in Tavares, where they were greeted by Country and Western music at an outside pavilion. A short time later, the celebratory toasts began as the entire group enjoyed spending Independence Day showing their support for America and the president.