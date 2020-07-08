AAC agrees to spend $130,000 for shade structure at dog park

The Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to spend $130,000 for a shade structure at a dog park.

The AAC had already committed in the 2019-20 budget to spend $47,000 for a canvas sail-type shade structure at the Mulberry Dog Park, located in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Last month, the AAC was informed the “standard” in The Villages south of State Road 44 is now a shingle roof shade structure, which is more expensive than the canvas shade structure previously approved in the budget. Two new Developer dog parks, each with a shingle roof, have been built south of State Road 44 utilizing a structure to accommodate users of both the small and large dog portions of the dog park.

“If we are going to do something, we should provide something that will last a long time,” said AAC Chair Ann Forrester at Wednesday’s meeting.

The vote was unanimous in favor of the structure.

There are currently no District-owned dog parks with a constructed shade structure.