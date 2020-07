Carol Sue Meskil, 70, of Wildwood, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Mrs. Meskil was born January 4, 1950 in Highland, IL to Harold and Betty (Farley) Clayton. She was of the Baptist faith. Carol moved here in 1984 from IL and she loved gardening and growing flowers. On October 6, 1968 Carol married the love of her life, Roy, who survives her along with her sister, Mary Lois of Il and brothers, Larry Clayton and Gary Clayton both of Wildwood.

Carol’s family will Celebrate her Life in Illinois.