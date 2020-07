Charles William Peters, 94, of Fruitland Park, FL died on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born to Edgar and Julia Peters on June 20, 1926 in Flushing, Michigan. He retired from Buick Motor Division as a skilled tradesman in brick/block masonry and was known for quality craftsmanship. He served in Navy during World War II and continued serving as a Navy Seabee.

He is survived by 4 children, Nancy Alsgard (Jim), John (Karen), Steve (Debi) and Bruce (Diana); 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister, Irene Lomax. He was preceded in death by Helen, sons Robert and Thomas, parents Edgar and Julia, and 7 siblings. He is also survived by his present wife, JoAnn Peters, stepchildren, David Sundeen, Debra Wright and Cathy Poston, 6 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.