Congressman Webster offers update on government relief opportunities

On Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FLDEO) to continue waiving work search and registration requirements for claimants through Aug. 1. He also extended the waiver of the 1-week waiting requirement through Aug. 1, 2020.

As a reminder, while those receiving state benefits do not have to log into the system every 2-weeks to register work requirements. If you have applied for and received Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) provided through the CARES act, in order to continue receiving $600 per week, you must login every two weeks to certify you are still unemployed while being able and available to work. Click here for PEUC Frequently Asked Questions.

Lastly, you may be eligible to modify the date of your claim to the date you originally attempted to apply for Reemployment Assistance only if you were unable to file a claim between the weeks of March 9, 2020 to April 9, 2020. Starting July 6, requests to modify the date of your claim must be made by calling the Reemployment Assistance Customer Service center at 1-833-FL-APPLY (1-833-352-7759 and choose option 5).

Economic Impact Payments/Tax Rebates Debit Cards

To date, more than 11 million Floridians have received their federal Economic Impact Payments made available by the CARES Act. In May and June, the IRS mailed debit cards to some eligible individuals who would have otherwise received a paper check. The debit cards were issued by MetaBank®, N.A. and came in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services.

The Treasury Department is sending letters to those who should have received a debit card but have not yet activated it. This letter will come in an envelope with a visible Treasury Department logo. The left front of the envelope will clearly include this notation: “Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment.” The inside of the letter will include instructions for people who haven’t activated their card yet and includes a picture of what the debit card looks like. If you have not yet received your tax rebate/economic impact payment and are eligible, please be on the lookout and activate your debit card as soon as possible.

