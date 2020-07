A surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in South Florida has prompted the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pull its mobile testing lab from The Villages.

After three days of testing at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, the mobile lab will offer walk-up testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Rohan Recreation Center. A second day of testing that was to take place on Friday at Rohan Recreation Center has been eliminated.