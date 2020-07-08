Patricia Ann Milton, 76, of Oxford, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mrs. Milton was born May 31, 1944 in East Liverpool, OH to Samuel and Iola (Roush) Thomas. Pat was a homemaker and has lived here most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and loved gardening, making pottery and caring for her family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Stanley; children, Brenda Lloyd (David) of Summerfield, James Kraft of East Liverpool, OH, Marijane “Jami” Shanahan (Tim) of Pensacola and Steve Milton (Connie) of Titusville; sister, Faye Vantilburg of East Liverpool, OH; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is loved by many nieces and nephews and will be missed by all of her family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Roberts; sister, Dorothy Duncan and brothers, Ben Thomas and Samuel Thomas and a brother-in-law, Charlie Vantilburg; sister-in-law, Judy Maddox.

Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. with the service beginning at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. We ask that during this time, those wishing to attend the visitation and service to please observe social distancing and wear a face cover.

For those not physically able to attend the service, you may attend by going on-line at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/30197.