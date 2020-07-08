type here...
Home Obituaries

Patricia Ann Milton

Staff Report

Patricia Milton

Patricia Ann Milton, 76, of Oxford, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mrs. Milton was born May 31, 1944 in East Liverpool, OH to Samuel and Iola (Roush) Thomas. Pat was a homemaker and has lived here most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and loved gardening, making pottery and caring for her family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Stanley; children, Brenda Lloyd (David) of Summerfield, James Kraft of East Liverpool, OH, Marijane “Jami” Shanahan (Tim) of Pensacola and Steve Milton (Connie) of Titusville; sister, Faye Vantilburg of East Liverpool, OH; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is loved by many nieces and nephews and will be missed by all of her family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Roberts; sister, Dorothy Duncan and brothers, Ben Thomas and Samuel Thomas and a brother-in-law, Charlie Vantilburg; sister-in-law, Judy Maddox.

Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. with the service beginning at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. We ask that during this time, those wishing to attend the visitation and service to please observe social distancing and wear a face cover.

For those not physically able to attend the service, you may attend by going on-line at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/30197.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Carol Sue Meskil

Carol Meskil moved to Wildwood in 1984 from Illinois and she loved gardening and growing flowers.
Read more
Obituaries

Bonnie W. Harris

Bonnie Harris and her late husband, Wesley, moved to Orange Blossom Gardens in 1990. They bought a small modular home that they expanded and created into a beautiful and quaint, cozy home.
Read more
Obituaries

Versie Clinton Hamm

Clint Hamm was involved in many social groups in The Villages including the Kentucky Konnection, the Cincinnati Club, championship trivia, golfing, playing guitar, and traveling.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Grace Wisniewski

Margaret Grace Wisniewski of Summerfield was called home to be with the Lord on July 1 at the age of 89.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert “Bob” F. Morgan

Robert “Bob” F. Morgan, age 88, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 12,...
Read more
Obituaries

Rick Holtmeyer

Richard Holtmeyer and his wife, Anita, moved to The Villages in 2018 from their winter home in Bradenton.
Read more
Obituaries

Jack Ross Schubert Sr.

A livestream service will be held today in Michigan for Jack Ross Schubert Sr. of Summerfield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

25 more Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as virus claims 2 Lake County residents

Twenty-five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 and two Lake County residents have succumbed to the virus as it continues to slam assisted living facilities, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the communities that surround it.
Read more
News

Mayor suggests sealing off La Zamora gate to cure Chula Vista headaches

The mayor of Lady Lake has suggested sealing off the gate at the Village of La Zamora could solve traffic problems on Chula Vista Avenue.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Rainbow Cloud Above The Villages Of Parkwood

Check out this beautiful rainbow cloud above The Villages of Parkwood. Thanks to Denise Walters for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Glowing Sunset Near Hogeye Preserve

Check out this glowing sunset captured near Hogeye Preserve. Thanks to Victoria Ascione for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill On A Pond In The Village Of Hemingway

Check out these roseate spoonbills on a pond in the Village of Hemingway. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response from Minnesota to Donald Simson’s Letter to the Editor

A Minnesota resident says he had never heard about The Villages until President Trump’s re-tweet of the “white power” chant at a golf cart rally. Now he has something to say about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend over Facebook post

A Summerfield man was arrested Sunday after a nasty altercation with his battered lady friend over a Facebook post.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The Villages no longer Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, makes the case that The Villages is no longer Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

T&D companies took government money in COVID-19 response

A spreadsheet from the Small Business Administration has revealed that at least three subsidiaries of the T&D conglomerate of companies took money in the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
News

25 more Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as virus claims 2 Lake County residents

Twenty-five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 and two Lake County residents have succumbed to the virus as it continues to slam assisted living facilities, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the communities that surround it.
Read more
News

Mayor suggests sealing off La Zamora gate to cure Chula Vista headaches

The mayor of Lady Lake has suggested sealing off the gate at the Village of La Zamora could solve traffic problems on Chula Vista Avenue.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response from Minnesota to Donald Simson’s Letter to the Editor

A Minnesota resident says he had never heard about The Villages until President Trump’s re-tweet of the “white power” chant at a golf cart rally. Now he has something to say about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do we have to sacrifice golf cart rallies?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if one bad apple will cost Villagers the right to stage golf cart parades.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Not all bicyclists are obeying traffic laws

A Village of Caroline resident was traveling in a golf cart when he noticed a bicyclist who did not stop at a red light. He describes what happens in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend over Facebook post

A Summerfield man was arrested Sunday after a nasty altercation with his battered lady friend over a Facebook post.
Read more
Crime

Driver with suspended license arrested in roundabout at Village of Charlotte gate

A Summerfield man driving a pickup towing a trailer was arrested when he was caught driving on a suspended license after a crash near the gate at the Village of Charlotte. 
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman lands behind bars after altercation with man friend

An Oxford woman landed behind bars after an altercation with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,771FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,499FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
78.2 ° F
79 °
77 °
94 %
0.9mph
75 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
94 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
97 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment