Sumter County commissioners are poised to cut the county’s tax rate by 4 percent from this year’s rate of $6.70 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

Commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9 and 9 a.m. Friday, July 10 for their first workshops in planning next year’s budget.

Approval last year of 25 percent tax increase generated outrage in the community, prompting intense criticism at two public hearings and vows to unseat them.

Commissioners said then that another tax increase may not be needed for five years. Arnold said the one-time increase was needed to build roads in new Villages developments south of State Road 44 and for repaving of Morse and Buena Vista boulevards.

Three commissioners, Al Butler, Steven Printz and Don Burgess, are up for election this fall and several candidates have filed to run against them.

A budget letter from County Administrator Bradley Arnold suggested that the county could set next year’s tax rate at $6.43, a 4 percent decrease from this year. The rate would be at the rolled-back rate, which is the amount needed to generate the same tax revenue as the previous year. The county’s 2020-2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

In the letter, Arnold cited several factors why the county would be able to hold the line on the tax rate this year.

Economic activity tops the list. The Villages added 2,606 homes over the past year in the Villages of Southern Oaks and another 398 homes were added by other developers. The county added 172 commercial buildings with 1.5 million square feet of business space, including the Brownwood Hotel and Spa and the Advanced Health Care Center.

Seven industry facilities are under construction at the Governor Rick Scott Industrial Park, including The Villages Daily Sun printing plant. A rail spur also will be built. Other industrial development includes a $30 million expansion at Primus Pipe & Tube in Wildwood.

Arnold said The Villages commitment to build a fourth downtown area will contribute to future sales tax and tourism tax revenues. The downtown is scheduled for completion within eight years.

Burgess, Butler and Printz face opposition this fall from Gary Search, Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski.

Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince later filed as write-in candidates, which some people view as an effort by the Developer to restrict 45,000 Democratic and independent voters from voting due to Florida election law. The law says that Democratic and independent voters may vote in a Republican primary only if the outcome will determine the winner before the general election.

A related effort is under way to overturn One Sumter, which abolished districts and called for all commissioners to run at large. The change was adopted about a decade ago. Supporters of a return to districts have collected more than 9,500 of 10,000 signatures needed to put the measure on the election ballot. Due to COVID-19, the group is now able to accept email petition signatures. More information is available at www.reverseonesumter.com.