Sumter County man dies of COVID-19 as 24 more Villagers test positive

Another Sumter County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as 24 more Villagers tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Sumter County fatality was identified as a 52-year-old man who hadn’t traveled recently. No specific information about where he lived in Sumter County was released by the Florida Department of Health.

The Villages is now reporting 194 cases of the Coronavirus. Those are broken down as 180 in Sumter County, 12 in Lake County and two in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 23 are in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community and one is in Lake County.

Thirty new cases also have been reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 272;

Wildwood up six for a total of 46;

Belleview up five for a total of 59;

Summerfield up two for a total of 80;

Oxford up two for a total of 31;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 46; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of nine.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 3,714 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 195 – among 1,874 men, 1774 women, 31 non-residents and 34 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 335 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is reporting 516 cases – an increase of 38 in a 24-hour period – among 309 men, 192 women, five non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 71 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 151 cases – 121 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 18 staff members. Others have been reported in Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (22), Center Hill (17), Coleman (14) and Sumterville (7). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 101 cases among 85 inmates and 16 staff members.

Lake County is now reporting 2,087 cases – an increase of 89 – among 1,032 men, 1,016 women, 20 non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. There have been 25 deaths and 146 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont leads Lake County with 567 cases – an increase of 23 in 24 hours. Other cases have been reported in Tavares (327, 172 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 139 inmates, 31 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (194), Mount Dora (128), Groveland (138), Minneola (63), Mascotte (58), Sorrento (52), Montverde (36), Umatilla (32), Fruitland Park (29), Howey-in-the-Hills (18), Grand Island (17), Yalaha (11), Astatula (9), Okahumpka (8), Astor (8), Altoona (6), Paisley (6) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Marion County increased by 68 cases for a total of 1,111. Those are divided among 533 men, 567 women, six non-residents and five people listed as unknown. There have been 12 deaths and 118 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Ocala continues to lead the way in Marion County with 762 cases – an increase of 86 in 24 hours. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (58), Citra (21), Ocklawaha (17), Silver Springs (15), Reddick (11), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (8), Candler (3) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 223,783 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,989 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 220,492 are residents. There have been 3,991 deaths and 16,758 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.