The real risk of COVID-19

To the Editor

This letter is in response to the letter asking what the real risk of catching COVID-19 is in The Villages.

According to the WHO, the Infection Fatality Rate of the virus is .6%. While this small number does not seem scary, when you apply it to the 130,000 population of The Villages you get 780 DEATHS. Now that is a scary number! We can slow the spread of the virus by following the guidelines set out by the CDC. Until the general population is vaccinated, which is a least a year away, we are all at risk of catching the virus. So avoid crowded places, maintain social distancing, use sanitizers and please wear a mask. Masks have been proven to reduce the spread. So for those you care about in our community put a mask on when in close proximity to others.

Robert Farwell

Village of Sunset Ridge