VCCDD wants mold cleaned off driveway at dead Villager’s home

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors wants to see mold cleaned off the driveway at the home of a deceased Villager.

The home in question, located at 725 Tangerine Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the VCCDD Board of Supervisors.

The home’s owner, Gloria Cassar, is deceased. The property is in foreclosure, the utilities are overdue and the property taxes have not been paid for 2019.

The property management company, Strategic Alliance Management, has been mowing and weeding, but has not cleaned the mold off the driveway of the manufactured home which dates back to 1988.

A representative of the property management company pledged to take care of the mold problem with the driveway.

Rather than impose a fine, the board has opted to provide some time to have the mold removed.

The home had previously been the subject of a public hearing in November before the VCCDD. That complaint was in reference to overgrown grass and a window left open.