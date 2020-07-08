Water temporarily floods street after water main break on Historic Side of The Villages

Water temporarily flooded a street after a water main break on Historic Side of The Villages.

A crew from Jacobs was dispatched to make repairs at the water main break which occurred on East Schwartz Boulevard. Several loads of dirt were hauled from the scene of the water main break.

The water main break early Wednesday morning prompted a precautionary boil water notice at the following addresses: 1327-1407, 1372-1338 East Schwartz Boulevard.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two day sampling period to insure safe drinking water. If you have any questions, contact District Utility Customer Service at 750-0000.