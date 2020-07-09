Alice D. Collins, 90, passed from this life Friday, July 3, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida (Koffler) Didion.

Alice was a medical technician at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA and at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, FL for several years. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother raising five children.

She and her husband Paul moved to Fort Myers, FL in 1970 living there for 25 years before coming to The Villages in 1995. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages and the Gals of the Rio Grande.

Alice leaves her beloved husband of 60 years, Paul F. Collins; her loving children, Kimberly Pickett, William Collins, Janet Siegel, Kenneth Collins, Patrick Collins; (8) grandchildren and (1) great grandchild.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held in St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 8:30 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends at a visitation to be held at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Network @ honorflight.org