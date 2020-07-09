type here...
Home News

County administrator says economic growth inspired rolling back tax rate

Marv Balousek

A final vote is more than 10 weeks away, but Sumter County commissioners Thursday expressed initial support for a proposed 2020-2021 budget presented by County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

The budget would feature a decrease of about 4 percent in the county tax rate to about $6.43 per $1,000 assessed valuation, down from $6.70 this year. Next year’s proposed rate would be the second highest since 2005, when the rate was $7.76.

A Villager who took this photo said he was offended that commissioners sat with their backs to the audience during Thursday’s workshop session.

The proposed tax rate is at the rolled back rate, which is the rate needed to collect the same amount of revenue from existing development as the prior year.

Sumter County commissioners this past September met at the Savannah Center where Villagers and other residents expressed their disdain over a proposed 25 percent tax increase.

A 25 percent tax increase in this year’s budget generated outrage at two public hearings last September and pledges to unseat commissioners. The need for the increase was attributed to building new roads in the Villages of Southern Oaks and repaving Buena Vista and Morse boulevards.

Three commissioners, Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, face opposition from several candidates in the Aug. 18 Republican primary election.

Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, from left.

Next year’s proposed budget, effective when the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, calls for a 7.2 percent increase in general fund revenue to $133.9 million. Total revenue would be down 3.1 percent to $244.4 million due to a 28 percent decrease in special revenue funds to $57.9 million.

“I did build the budget around the rollback rate,” County Administrator Bradley Arnold told commissioners at their first workshop meeting on the upcoming budget. Another budget workshop session will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the county service center in Wildwood.

Sumter County would add seven employees in the proposed budget, bringing the total number to 220.

Arnold said the county’s pace of economic growth was higher over the past year than he anticipated. The Villages added 2,606 homes since last July in the Villages of Southern Oaks. Another 398 homes were built by other developers along with 172 commercial buildings. Seven industrial facilities are under construction at the Governor Rick Scott Industrial Park, which is operated by The Villages.

“I think we’re on the cusp of seeing a lot more commercial activity moving forward,” Arnold said.

He said Sumter County has more consolidated services with cities than any other county in Florida.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin said he supported the rolled back tax rate.

“We have a long history of rolling back,” he said. “To me, we will roll back, roll back, roll back.”

He said the proposed budget is “a strong budget.”

Commissioner Don Burgess praised Arnold for managing a refinancing of about $22 million of the county’s debt at a lower interest rate and a shorter term of 15 instead of 20 years. The county’s total current debt would be paid off by 2035.

The proposed budget will be a good followup to the county’s “reset” budget last year that increased taxes, said Commissioner Steve Printz.

Printz encouraged the audience of fewer than 10 people to talk to county staff if they had budget questions so the proposed budget won’t be misrepresented to residents.

Related Articles

News

The Villages records increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Villages recorded an increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours while Chatham Glen Healthcare had an employee test positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

Villagers feel cheated as rubble dumped in Hacienda Hills swimming pool

Villagers were feeling cheated as they watched as rubble was dumped into the swimming pool at Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
News

Driver escapes to safety when van partially swallowed by sinkhole in The Villages

A driver escaped to safety when his van was partially swallowed by a sinkhole created after a water main break in The Villages.
Read more
News

Traffic signal installed on County Road 466 to accommodate massive apartment complex

A traffic signal is in the process of being installed on County Road 466 to accommodate a massive apartment complex. Villages-News.com David Towns has the story.
Read more
Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

County administrator says economic growth inspired rolling back tax rate

The Sumter County administrator said economic growth has inspired rolling back the tax rate. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from a workshop meeting held Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway

Check out this Sherman's fox squirrel spotted on Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Lake Sumter At Night In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of Lake Sumter at night. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Cloud Above The Villages Of Parkwood

Check out this beautiful rainbow cloud above The Villages of Parkwood. Thanks to Denise Walters for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers don’t need to apologize for a few bigots

In a Letter to the Editor, a pastor in The Villages contends no resident of The Villages needs to apologize to anyone for the few bigots living among us.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Protecting yourself from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers the latest tips on protecting yourself from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages records increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Villages recorded an increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours while Chatham Glen Healthcare had an employee test positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

County administrator says economic growth inspired rolling back tax rate

The Sumter County administrator said economic growth has inspired rolling back the tax rate. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from a workshop meeting held Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers don’t need to apologize for a few bigots

In a Letter to the Editor, a pastor in The Villages contends no resident of The Villages needs to apologize to anyone for the few bigots living among us.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sealing of La Zamora gate

Seal off the La Zamora gate in order to deal with the overflow traffic problem? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident encourages leaders to look for a real solution.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Am I safe living in The Villages now?

A Village of Sanibel woman, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if as a single woman of color she is safe in “America’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.
Read more
Around Florida

Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confesses

The Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confessed to a neighbor and Lake County sheriff’s deputies as they arrived at the burning residence Tuesday morning.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,796FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,504FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
85.9 ° F
87 °
84 °
74 %
0.6mph
27 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
95 °
Sun
96 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment