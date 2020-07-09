Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.

Robert Michael Canter, 68, of the Village of Silver Lake, had been walking near his home at about 10:30 a.m. July 2 when he tripped on a metal storm grate, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He suffered a bump on the head and a small laceration. EMS responded to the scene and Canter declined being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

A check revealed Canter was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence.

An officer took Canter to the Lake County Jail, where a nurse and deputy evaluated him while he was still in the police officer’s patrol car.

The deputy had concerns about Canter being exposed to COVID-19 while detoxing in the medical wing, “especially due to Robert’s age and compromised immune system from drinking alcohol daily.”

The Lake County Jail has been battling the spread of COVID-19, which claimed the life of a deputy.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and agreed to send Canter to the jail in Bushnell. The Lady Lake officer took Canter to the Sumter County line, where he was turned over to a deputy.

Canter remained booked without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.