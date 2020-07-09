type here...
Jennifer Boyett

Jennifer Denson Boyett
Jennifer Denson Boyett

Jennifer Boyett, 35, of Webster, FL passed away on July 5, 2020. She was born January 12, 1985 in Gainesville, FL to Melissa Montgomery and Glen Denson.

Jennifer was employed as a Mathematics and Statistics Professor at Hillsborough Community College. In 2016 she was elected to the Sumter County School Board to serve District 4 and had qualified for this year’s ballot and was running unopposed this term. She was also a member of the Republican Club of Sumter County and a member of the Sumter County Farmer’s Market. Jennifer also was a part time working cow girl with her husband Shane. She will be greatly missed.

Jennifer leaves behind her husband, Shane Boyett, her parents: Melissa Montgomery (Hank) of Earleton, FL and Glen Denson of Ft. McCoy, FL; siblings: Wayne and Garrett Denson and Heather Stover. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her late sister, Rebecca Arnold.

Service arrangements will be announced soon.

Arrangements by Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.

