Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.

Patrick Scott Taylor, 43, was arrested on a first degree felony charge as a result of the July 4 incident at the home of the accuser in Lady Lake.

The woman said Taylor and his wife had been at her home for dinner on Independence Day when the wife went home early because she was tired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Children were playing in another room and Taylor was “adamant” about the children going to bed and shutting the door, the report said. The Illinois native made an “alcoholic beverage” and he and the woman began watching a movie.

She told police that Taylor grabbed her breast, lifted her dress and touched her inappropriately. She said he took her hand and forced her to stroke his penis.

Three days later, she reported the incident to police. She said she did not report it earlier, “due to Patrick’s wife being her best friend, and did not want to lose her friendship.” She showed the officer text messages from Taylor in which he said he was “sorry” and “wanted to talk about what happened.”

When interviewed by police, Taylor claimed the woman had forced him to touch her. When asked about the text messages in which he had apologized, Taylor said he “was apologizing for not stopping her forcing herself on him,” the report said.

While being transported to the Lake County Jail, Taylor claimed he could not breathe. He was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center. After he was medically cleared, he was taken to the jail.