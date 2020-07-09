type here...
Home Opinions

Protecting yourself from COVID-19

Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

As businesses and activities are re-opening, many people have decided to relax their precautions to avoid infection with COVID-19. If you are a person who is at high risk for complications from this virus, I believe that you should continue to be on guard. You are at increased risk for complications if you have any defect in your immune system: a history of heart attacks or heart disease, cancers, diabetes, auto-immune disease, kidney disease, obesity, high blood pressure, a chronic infection or any other serious illness. People with an existing lung disease (asthma, bronchitis, COPD, emphysema, and so forth) are at high risk for complications.

The vast majority of COVID-19 infections are caused by breathing respiratory droplets indoors. A study from China found that only two of 1245 cases were acquired outdoors (MedRxiv, published online April 7, 2020). The remainder were transmitted in various indoor environments — homes, public transportation, shopping and so forth. Another study from China showed that family members of an infected person are at very high risk for infection (Lancet Infect Dis, May 2020;20(5):534-535). Coughing, sneezing, and talking can spew infected droplets into the air from people who may have no symptoms whatever. The droplets spread usually for 3-6 feet, but some reports have extended the distance as far as 30 feet.

Contaminated Surfaces in a Hospital
Detailed analysis of contamination in hospitals during the COVID-19 epidemic can teach us a lot about how the virus spreads in other indoor spaces. A study reported in Emerging Infectious Diseases (July, 2020;26(7)) found that:
• The virus was widely distributed on floors, computer mice, trash cans, sickbed handrails and other surfaces, and was detected in the air 12 feet from patients.
• The highest concentration of virus was in the intensive care unit.
• Floors of the entire hospital were loaded with virus, because gravity settles the respiratory droplets there.
• Fifty percent of the shoe soles of medical personnel were covered with virus.
• Masks were loaded with virus — a sign that they are working, but need to be washed or discarded after every use.

Try to Avoid Public Restrooms
Restrooms can be a major source of infection, and the highest concentrations of virus in a hospital were found in toilets (Nature, April 27, 2020;582:557–560). The virus can live in stool and aerosol droplets can rise three feet above a toilet when it is flushed (Physics of Fluids, June 15, 2020). If the toilet has a lid, close it before flushing and get away from the toilet immediately after flushing. If you have to use a public restroom:
• Wear a mask.
• Carry a paper towel or tissue and use it to open doors or touch any handles or anything else.
• Flush with your foot if possible.
• Leave as quickly as you can. This is not the place to comb your hair, fix your make-up, chat with friends or anything else.

Rules to Live By (For Now)
• Wear a face mask any time you expect to be around people who are not members of your household. Masks protect others from your secretions, but they do collect virus droplets, so you have to wash your mask after you use it (or use a disposable mask). See Should You Wear a Mask When You Exercise Outdoors?
• Stay at least six feet away from other people.
• Avoid everyone with respiratory symptoms.
• Use 20-second soap hand washes after you touch anything (if you can), and frequently throughout the day.
• Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth, the primary sources of viral entry into your body.
• If you feel sick, stay home.
• If you have to travel, try to go by car. If possible, avoid group travel such as trains, planes, buses and boats.

My Recommendations
These are times that will pass when we have a vaccine early next year. For now, realize that you can become infected anywhere an infected person has breathed or coughed out the virus. I am using the good news about low rates of infection outdoors to inspire me to spend lots of time riding my bicycle.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

Related Articles

Opinions

Congressman Webster offers update on government relief opportunities

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on government relief opportunities being made available through debit cards and unemployment benefits.
Read more
Opinions

The Villages no longer Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, makes the case that The Villages is no longer Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Opinions

The Power of One

Villager Nancy Jordan Blackmore, writing in an Opinion piece, examines the "power of one."
Read more
Opinions

Take back your right to vote

Writing in an Opinion piece, Villager John Kastura encourages his fellow Sumter County residents to take back their right to vote.
Read more
Opinions

It’s high time Villagers take COVID-19 seriously as outbreak sweeps across community

The local COVID-19 outbreak is no laughing matter and it requires the immediate attention of Villagers and other area residents.
Read more
Opinions

Through the years we always found a way to have fireworks

Columnist Barry Evans writes aside from the fact that July 4th still follows the 3rd, life doesn’t seem the same this year.
Read more
Opinions

Guess who’s going to be voting by mail

Iris Hageney, writing in an Opinion piece, asks us to guess who will be voting by mail this election cycle.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Wawa shuts down after employee tests positive for the Coronavirus

The Wawa gas station and convenience store at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford has been shut down after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County man dies of COVID-19 as 24 more Villagers test positive

Another Sumter County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as 24 more Villagers tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Lake Sumter At Night In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of Lake Sumter at night. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Cloud Above The Villages Of Parkwood

Check out this beautiful rainbow cloud above The Villages of Parkwood. Thanks to Denise Walters for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Glowing Sunset Near Hogeye Preserve

Check out this glowing sunset captured near Hogeye Preserve. Thanks to Victoria Ascione for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sealing of La Zamora gate

Seal off the La Zamora gate in order to deal with the overflow traffic problem? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident encourages leaders to look for a real solution.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Around Florida

Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confesses

The Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confessed to a neighbor and Lake County sheriff’s deputies as they arrived at the burning residence Tuesday morning.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Protecting yourself from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers the latest tips on protecting yourself from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Semi auto hauler bursts into flames on Florida Turnpike near The Villages

Traffic on the Florida Turnpike was snarled for miles Thursday morning after an automobile transport truck crashed and caught fire in the southbound lanes in Wildwood just outside the Village of Fenney.
Read more
News

Wawa shuts down after employee tests positive for the Coronavirus

The Wawa gas station and convenience store at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford has been shut down after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County man dies of COVID-19 as 24 more Villagers test positive

Another Sumter County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as 24 more Villagers tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sealing of La Zamora gate

Seal off the La Zamora gate in order to deal with the overflow traffic problem? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident encourages leaders to look for a real solution.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Am I safe living in The Villages now?

A Village of Sanibel woman, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if as a single woman of color she is safe in “America’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

To mask or not to mask! Why is that a question?

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details the reasons for wearing a mask.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Around Florida

Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confesses

The Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confessed to a neighbor and Lake County sheriff’s deputies as they arrived at the burning residence Tuesday morning.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after nasty battle with lady friend over Facebook post

A Summerfield man was arrested Sunday after a nasty altercation with his battered lady friend over a Facebook post.
Read more
Crime

Driver with suspended license arrested in roundabout at Village of Charlotte gate

A Summerfield man driving a pickup towing a trailer was arrested when he was caught driving on a suspended license after a crash near the gate at the Village of Charlotte. 
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,789FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,503FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
91.8 ° F
94 °
90 °
68 %
0.8mph
30 %
Thu
91 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
96 °
Mon
94 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment