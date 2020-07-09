Semi auto hauler bursts into flames on Florida Turnpike near The Villages

Traffic on the Florida Turnpike was snarled for miles Thursday morning after an automobile transport truck crashed and caught fire in the southbound lanes in Wildwood just outside the Village of Fenney.

The semi-truck apparently hit the guardrail near Mile Marker 301, just south of the County Road 468 overpass, and burst into flames shortly before 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear if the truck blew a tire before the incident.

The cab of the car hauler and several vehicles that were being transported were completely destroyed by flames. But firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire & EMS were able to save a Mercedes SUV and a large box truck on the back portion of the hauler from the fast-moving flames.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured in the crash. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and Wildwood Police officers also responded to the incident.