Semi auto hauler bursts into flames on Florida Turnpike near The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Traffic on the Florida Turnpike was snarled for miles Thursday morning after an automobile transport truck crashed and caught fire in the southbound lanes in Wildwood just outside the Village of Fenney.

A semi-truck hauling cars and a large box truck crashed and burst into flames Thursday morning on the Florida Turnpike just south of the County Road 468 overpass.

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire & EMS were called to a crash Thursday morning on the Florida Turnpike. The cab of a semi-truck and several vehicles it was hauling were destroyed by flames after a crash just south of the County Road 468 overpass.

The semi-truck apparently hit the guardrail near Mile Marker 301, just south of the County Road 468 overpass, and burst into flames shortly before 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear if the truck blew a tire before the incident.

The cab of the car hauler and several vehicles that were being transported were completely destroyed by flames. But firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire & EMS were able to save a Mercedes SUV and a large box truck on the back portion of the hauler from the fast-moving flames.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured in the crash. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and Wildwood Police officers also responded to the incident.

Crews work to remove the wreckage of a burned-out semi-truck on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood on Thursday morning. The crash closed the southbound lanes of the Turnpike and reduced the northbound side to one lane.

Motorists traveling over the County Road 468 overpass had a clear view of a crash on the Florida Turnpike that destroyed an auto transport truck and several vehicles.

Crews remove the burned-out wreckage of an automobile transport truck and several vehicles that were destroyed by flames Thursday morning on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike was backed up for miles Thursday morning after a semi-truck hauling several vehicles crashed and burst into flames near the County Road 468 overpass.

