The Villages records increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A Lake County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to run amok in The Villages and sweep through local assisted living facilities.

The Lake County victim was identified as a 71-year-old man who tested positive on June 30. No specific information about the community he lived in was provided by the Florida Department of Health.

The Villages is now reporting 217 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 23 in 24 hours. The vast majority – 201 – have been reported in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community. Fourteen also have been identified in Lake County and two are in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

The Coronavirus also is continuing to hit long-term care facilities in The Villages. Serenades at The Villages, located at 2450 Parr Dr., is reporting six cases among two residents, two residents who transferred out of the facility and two employees. Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, located at 16605 74th Soulliere Ave., is reporting an employee with a positive test result. Those are among the 10,338 cases that have been reported at 1,203 long-term care facilities across Florida, which break down as 2,620 residents, 3,173 residents who transferred out and 4,545 staff members.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in communities just outside the walls of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up by 13 for a total of 285;

Wildwood up by seven for a total of 53;

Summerfield up by five for a total of 85;

Belleview up by four for a total of 63; and

Lady Lake up by one for a total of 47.

All told, the tri-county area is reporting 3,892 cases – an increase of 178 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,954 men, 1,868 women, 34 non-residents and 36 people who are listed as unknown. There have been 56 deaths and 354 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the tri-county area with 2,181 cases – an increase of 94 in a 24-hour period – among 1,070 men, 1,069 women, 23 non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. There have been 26 deaths and 149 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 583 cases, which marks an increase of 16 overnight. Others have been identified in Tavares (345, 171 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 138 inmates, 31 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (201), Mount Dora (137), Groveland (146), Minneola (68), Mascotte (60), Sorrento (54), Montverde (39), Umatilla (32), Fruitland Park (29), Howey-in-the-Hills (18), Grand Island (17), Yalaha (12), Astatula (9), Okahumpka (9), Astor (9), Paisley (7), Altoona (6) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Sumter County is reporting 549 cases – an increase of 33 – among 326 men, 207 women, five non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 75 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell is reporting 152 cases – 122 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Others have been reported in Oxford (31), Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (22), Center Hill (18), Coleman (14), Lady Lake portion of the county (9) and Sumterville (9). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 110 cases among 87 inmates and 23 staff members.

Marion County is reporting 1,162 cases – an increase of 51 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 558 men, 592 women, six non-residents and six people listed as unknown. There have been 12 deaths and 130 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 800 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 38 patients in a 24-hour period. Other cases have been identified in Dunnellon (58), Citra (22), Ocklawaha (17), Silver Springs (15), Reddick (11), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (9), Candler (3) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 232,718 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 8,935 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 229,367 are residents. There have been 4,111 deaths and 17,267 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 120 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 509 people requiring hospital care.