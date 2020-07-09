type here...
Home News

The Villages records increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Larry D. Croom

A Lake County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to run amok in The Villages and sweep through local assisted living facilities.

The Lake County victim was identified as a 71-year-old man who tested positive on June 30. No specific information about the community he lived in was provided by the Florida Department of Health.

The Villages is now reporting 217 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 23 in 24 hours. The vast majority – 201 – have been reported in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community. Fourteen also have been identified in Lake County and two are in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

The Coronavirus also is continuing to hit long-term care facilities in The Villages. Serenades at The Villages, located at 2450 Parr Dr., is reporting six cases among two residents, two residents who transferred out of the facility and two employees. Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, located at 16605 74th Soulliere Ave., is reporting an employee with a positive test result. Those are among the 10,338 cases that have been reported at 1,203 long-term care facilities across Florida, which break down as 2,620 residents, 3,173 residents who transferred out and 4,545 staff members.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in communities just outside the walls of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up by 13 for a total of 285;
  • Wildwood up by seven for a total of 53;
  • Summerfield up by five for a total of 85;
  • Belleview up by four for a total of 63; and
  • Lady Lake up by one for a total of 47.

All told, the tri-county area is reporting 3,892 cases – an increase of 178 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,954 men, 1,868 women, 34 non-residents and 36 people who are listed as unknown. There have been 56 deaths and 354 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the tri-county area with 2,181 cases – an increase of 94 in a 24-hour period – among 1,070 men, 1,069 women, 23 non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. There have been 26 deaths and 149 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 583 cases, which marks an increase of 16 overnight. Others have been identified in Tavares (345, 171 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 138 inmates, 31 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (201), Mount Dora (137), Groveland (146), Minneola (68), Mascotte (60), Sorrento (54), Montverde (39), Umatilla (32), Fruitland Park (29), Howey-in-the-Hills (18), Grand Island (17), Yalaha (12), Astatula (9), Okahumpka (9), Astor (9), Paisley (7), Altoona (6) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Sumter County is reporting 549 cases – an increase of 33 – among 326 men, 207 women, five non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 75 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell is reporting 152 cases – 122 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Others have been reported in Oxford (31), Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (22), Center Hill (18), Coleman (14), Lady Lake portion of the county (9) and Sumterville (9). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 110 cases among 87 inmates and 23 staff members.

Marion County is reporting 1,162 cases – an increase of 51 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 558 men, 592 women, six non-residents and six people listed as unknown. There have been 12 deaths and 130 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 800 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 38 patients in a 24-hour period. Other cases have been identified in Dunnellon (58), Citra (22), Ocklawaha (17), Silver Springs (15), Reddick (11), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (9), Candler (3) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 232,718 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 8,935 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 229,367 are residents. There have been 4,111 deaths and 17,267 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 120 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 509 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

County administrator says economic growth inspired rolling back tax rate

The Sumter County administrator said economic growth has inspired rolling back the tax rate. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from a workshop meeting held Thursday.
Read more
News

Villagers feel cheated as rubble dumped in Hacienda Hills swimming pool

Villagers were feeling cheated as they watched as rubble was dumped into the swimming pool at Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
News

Driver escapes to safety when van partially swallowed by sinkhole in The Villages

A driver escaped to safety when his van was partially swallowed by a sinkhole created after a water main break in The Villages.
Read more
News

Traffic signal installed on County Road 466 to accommodate massive apartment complex

A traffic signal is in the process of being installed on County Road 466 to accommodate a massive apartment complex. Villages-News.com David Towns has the story.
Read more
Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

County administrator says economic growth inspired rolling back tax rate

The Sumter County administrator said economic growth has inspired rolling back the tax rate. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from a workshop meeting held Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway

Check out this Sherman's fox squirrel spotted on Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Lake Sumter At Night In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of Lake Sumter at night. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Cloud Above The Villages Of Parkwood

Check out this beautiful rainbow cloud above The Villages of Parkwood. Thanks to Denise Walters for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers don’t need to apologize for a few bigots

In a Letter to the Editor, a pastor in The Villages contends no resident of The Villages needs to apologize to anyone for the few bigots living among us.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Protecting yourself from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers the latest tips on protecting yourself from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages records increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Villages recorded an increase of 23 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours while Chatham Glen Healthcare had an employee test positive for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Third Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A third Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
News

County administrator says economic growth inspired rolling back tax rate

The Sumter County administrator said economic growth has inspired rolling back the tax rate. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from a workshop meeting held Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers don’t need to apologize for a few bigots

In a Letter to the Editor, a pastor in The Villages contends no resident of The Villages needs to apologize to anyone for the few bigots living among us.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sealing off La Zamora gate

Seal off the La Zamora gate in order to deal with the overflow traffic problem? In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident encourages leaders to look for a real solution.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Am I safe living in The Villages now?

A Village of Sanibel woman, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if as a single woman of color she is safe in “America’s Friendliest Hometown.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.
Read more
Around Florida

Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confesses

The Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confessed to a neighbor and Lake County sheriff’s deputies as they arrived at the burning residence Tuesday morning.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,796FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,504FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
85.9 ° F
87 °
84 °
74 %
0.6mph
27 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
95 °
Sun
96 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment