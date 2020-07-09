Traffic signal installed on County Road 466 to accommodate massive apartment complex

A traffic signal is in the process of being installed on County Road 466 to accommodate a massive apartment complex.

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes and Lake Sumter Senior Living are under construction at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, in Sumter County and just outside the town limits of Lady Lake. The complex will include 300 units and will offer sorely needed housing for a workforce in The Villages.

In addition to the traffic signal, there will be turn lanes added:

• Turn lanes on County Road 466. An eastbound right-in/right-out turn lane will be located at the entrance on County Road 466. The right-in/right-out turn lane will be 240 feet in length. An eastbound right turn lane will be located at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 100. The right turn lane shall be 295 feet in length.

• Turn lanes on County Road 100. A northbound left turn lane will be located at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 100 and will be 217 feet in length. The existing roadway will be restriped to accommodate one southbound through lane, one northbound left turn lane and one northbound right turn lane.

The developer of the apartment complex is paying for the construction of the traffic signal and turn lanes.

The developer of the property recently released the price structure for the units.

When the apartment complex was originally proposed to the Sumter County Commission, residents of the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills objected.