Wawa shuts down after employee tests positive for the Coronavirus

The Wawa gas station and convenience store at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford has been shut down after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The last date the associate worked at that store was June 26, according to Wawa.

“In accordance with our stringent protocols, we took immediate action and closed the store to have it professionally cleaned and disinfected. The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed,” Wawa said in a statement.

Wawa is working with the Florida Department of Health on notifications to any associate who may have had close contact with the associate.

As of Wednesday, the tri-county area reported 3,714 cases of COVID-19, including 1,874 men, 1,774 women, 31 non-residents and 34 people listed as unknown. There have been 55 deaths and 335 people have been hospitalized.

Publix said this week two of its employees in stores in The Villages had tested positive.