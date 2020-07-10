37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.

Seven residents of those facilities also have tested positive, with four of them transferring out of the care centers. That information was included in a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health, though it’s unclear exactly when all of the positive results were obtained.

The facilities located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that were listed in the report, as well as the number of residents and employees who have tested positive, include:

Lady Lake Specialty Care, 630 Griffin Ave. (17 employees and one resident who transferred out of the facility);

The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir. (eight employees);

Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (two residents and four employees);

Serenades at The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. (two residents who transferred out and one employee);

Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees);

Harbor Chase of Villages Crossings at 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one employee);

The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 900 Hwy. 466 in Lady Lake (one employee);

Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 16605 S.E. 74th Soulliere Ave. in The Villages (one employee);

Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 3875 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages (one resident who transferred out);

Sumter Place in The Villages, 1550 Killingsworth Way (one employee);

The Willows at Wildwood, 4725 Bellwether Ln. in Oxford (one employee); and

Trinity Springs, 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford (one resident who transferred out).

All told, 5,143 staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus at 1,293 long-term care facilities across Florida. A total of 6,225 residents of those care centers also have tested positive, with 3,274 of them transferring out of the facilities.