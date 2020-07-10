CDD 2 supervisors to send message on parking abuse at villas

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is ready to send a message to those abusing guest parking in villas.

The board on Friday voted to put up signs that read, “No Resident Parking,” at all of the villas located in CDD 2.

The signs are intended to inform residents that the guest parking is intended for visitors and guests, not residents who may find the parking spots convenient for storing second cars.

There are 846 villas in CDD 2. They are located in Villa Santo Domingo, Villa Vera Cruz, Villa De Ramona, Villa Escandido, Villa San Leandro and Villa La Cresenta.

Residents in Villa La Cresenta have been enraged about a large truck that is regularly parked in the guest parking lot. The truck’s owner is a resident. A Villager was arrested earlier this year after a confrontation with the truck’s owner.

Each sign will cost $570, including the sign, pole and installation.

Supervisor Bart Zoellner suggested mounting signs on villa walls where possible to save money on installation of poles.