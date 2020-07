A car wash will be held each Saturday to raise money for the House of Hope.

The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Tire at 707 S. Main St. in Wildwood, next to Hungry Howies Pizza.

As a preventative measure, the men of House of Hope are offering an exterior car wash. Drivers can safely stay in their cars for the washing of the exterior of their vehicles.

House of Hope helps men break the chains of addictions. Learn more https://www.houseofhopefl.org/