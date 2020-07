Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.

The woman who lives on Ivanhoe Circle contacted police on July 4 to report that her 24-inch blue Schwinn Meridian tricycle was missing from the carport of her home, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said the tricycle had a black basket behind the seat.

The tricycle was worth $350, the report said.