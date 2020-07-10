type here...
Home News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as 22 more Villagers test positive for virus

Larry D. Croom

A Summerfield resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across The Villages and surrounding communities.

The latest Summerfield victim was identified as a 79-year-old man who hadn’t traveled recently and tested positive July 3. It’s unclear if he was a resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South, as that specific information wasn’t released by the Florida Department of Health. But he was among three Marion County residents who lost their battle with COVID-19, with the others being two Ocala men ages 52 and 75.

The Florida Department of Health also revealed on Friday that 22 more Villagers have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus. Of those, 21 live in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community and one resides in Lake County.

Overall, The Villages is reporting 239 COVID-19 cases, with the overwhelming majority – 222 – being in the Sumter County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca. Fifteen are in the Lake County portion of the community and two are in the Marion County section.

Forty-eight new cases also have been identified in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 19 for a total of 304;
  • Wildwood up nine for a total of 62;
  • Summerfield up eight for a total of 93;
  • Belleview up six for a total of 69;
  • Fruitland Park up three for a total of 32;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 48;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 32; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 10.

As of Friday, the tri-county area was reporting 4,192 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 302 from Thursday to Friday – among 2,078 men, 2,025 women, 35 non-residents and 56 people listed as unknown. There have been 59 deaths and 379 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 589 cases – an increase of 40 in a 24-hour period – among 342 men, 231 women, five non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 79 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 156 cases, with 122 of those at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Other cases have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (22), Center Hill (19), Coleman (15) and Sumterville (10). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 111 cases among 87 inmates and 24 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 2,298 cases – an increase of 117 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 1,117 men, 1,133 women, 24 non-residents and 24 people listed as unknown. There have been 26 deaths and 150 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 600 cases – an increase of 17. Others have been reported in Tavares (378, 167 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 135 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (207), Groveland (152), Mount Dora (142), Minneola (71), Mascotte (68), Sorrento (56), Montverde (39), Umatilla (35), Grand Island (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (18), Yalaha (12), Astor (10), Astatula (9), Okahumpka (9), Paisley (7), Altoona (7) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Marion County is now reporting 1,307 cases – an increase of 145 – among 619 men, 661 women, six non-residents and 21 people listed as unknown. There have been 15 deaths and 150 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of cases in Marion County – 906 – have been identified in Ocala, which saw an increase of 106 overnight. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (65), Citra (23), Ocklawaha (19), Silver Springs (16), Reddick (14), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (10), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3) and East Lake (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 244,151 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 11,433 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 240,710 are residents. There have been 4,203 deaths and 17,602 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 92 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 335 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Official contends Gov. DeSantis should ‘stay the hell out of The Villages’

A Community Development District 2 official said Villagers “are scared to death” of COVID-19 and that Gov. Ron DeSantis should “stay the hell out of The Villages.”
Read more
News

37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners face charges of ‘political hogwash’ and ‘funny math’ 

Residents tangled with Sumter County commissioners Friday over a 25 percent tax rate increase in this year's budget. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisors to send message on parking abuse at villas

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is ready to send a message to those abusing guest parking in villas.
Read more
News

CDD 2 considers pond sinkhole remedies ranging from $25,000 to $4.8 million

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday considered remedies for sinkholes at a problematic pond ranging in price from $25,000 to $4.8 million.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of woman’s tricycle

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of a 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.
Read more
News

Tax collector plans to add second drive-through lane by end of year

The Sumter County tax collector has announced plans to add a second drive-through lane by the end of the year. We'll tell you where it will be located.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Official contends Gov. DeSantis should ‘stay the hell out of The Villages’

A Community Development District 2 official said Villagers “are scared to death” of COVID-19 and that Gov. Ron DeSantis should “stay the hell out of The Villages.”
Read more
News

37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Mother Osprey Attending To Chicks

This mother osprey was spotted attending to her chicks. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway

Check out this Sherman's fox squirrel spotted on Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Lake Sumter At Night In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of Lake Sumter at night. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County commissioners did not want to hear from public

A woman from the Village of Lake Deaton attended a Sumter County Commission workshop on property taxes. She contends the commissioners did not want to listen to the public.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of woman’s tricycle

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of a 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Remembering my high school summer job

Columnist Barry Evans reflects on his high school days and his summer job at the old A&P grocery store.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as 22 more Villagers test positive for virus

A Summerfield resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
News

Official contends Gov. DeSantis should ‘stay the hell out of The Villages’

A Community Development District 2 official said Villagers “are scared to death” of COVID-19 and that Gov. Ron DeSantis should “stay the hell out of The Villages.”
Read more
News

37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County commissioners did not want to hear from public

A woman from the Village of Lake Deaton attended a Sumter County Commission workshop on property taxes. She contends the commissioners did not want to listen to the public.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Apartment complex will worsen traffic

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that residents need to support a commissioner who is trying to tackle a serious traffic problem that will be worsened by a new apartment complex.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why my thoughts about wearing a mask have changed

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains a personal evolution in the thinking about masks.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of woman’s tricycle

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of a 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.
Read more
Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,809FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,507FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
83.3 ° F
87.8 °
80 °
70 %
2.5mph
1 %
Sat
92 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment