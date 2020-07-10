Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as 22 more Villagers test positive for virus

A Summerfield resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across The Villages and surrounding communities.

The latest Summerfield victim was identified as a 79-year-old man who hadn’t traveled recently and tested positive July 3. It’s unclear if he was a resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South, as that specific information wasn’t released by the Florida Department of Health. But he was among three Marion County residents who lost their battle with COVID-19, with the others being two Ocala men ages 52 and 75.

The Florida Department of Health also revealed on Friday that 22 more Villagers have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus. Of those, 21 live in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community and one resides in Lake County.

Overall, The Villages is reporting 239 COVID-19 cases, with the overwhelming majority – 222 – being in the Sumter County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca. Fifteen are in the Lake County portion of the community and two are in the Marion County section.

Forty-eight new cases also have been identified in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 19 for a total of 304;

Wildwood up nine for a total of 62;

Summerfield up eight for a total of 93;

Belleview up six for a total of 69;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 32;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 48;

Oxford up one for a total of 32; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 10.

As of Friday, the tri-county area was reporting 4,192 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 302 from Thursday to Friday – among 2,078 men, 2,025 women, 35 non-residents and 56 people listed as unknown. There have been 59 deaths and 379 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 589 cases – an increase of 40 in a 24-hour period – among 342 men, 231 women, five non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 79 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 156 cases, with 122 of those at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Other cases have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (22), Center Hill (19), Coleman (15) and Sumterville (10). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 111 cases among 87 inmates and 24 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 2,298 cases – an increase of 117 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 1,117 men, 1,133 women, 24 non-residents and 24 people listed as unknown. There have been 26 deaths and 150 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 600 cases – an increase of 17. Others have been reported in Tavares (378, 167 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 135 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (207), Groveland (152), Mount Dora (142), Minneola (71), Mascotte (68), Sorrento (56), Montverde (39), Umatilla (35), Grand Island (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (18), Yalaha (12), Astor (10), Astatula (9), Okahumpka (9), Paisley (7), Altoona (7) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Marion County is now reporting 1,307 cases – an increase of 145 – among 619 men, 661 women, six non-residents and 21 people listed as unknown. There have been 15 deaths and 150 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of cases in Marion County – 906 – have been identified in Ocala, which saw an increase of 106 overnight. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (65), Citra (23), Ocklawaha (19), Silver Springs (16), Reddick (14), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (10), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3) and East Lake (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 244,151 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 11,433 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 240,710 are residents. There have been 4,203 deaths and 17,602 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 92 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 335 people requiring hospital care.