type here...
Home News

Sumter commissioners face charges of ‘political hogwash’ and ‘funny math’ 

Marv Balousek

Residents tangled with Sumter County commissioners Friday over a 25 percent tax rate increase in this year’s budget.

Commissioners gathered at a workshop meeting to review next year’s proposed budget, which could include a 4 percent rate decrease.

The proposed budget would cut the tax rate to the rolled back rate of about $6.43 per $1,000 assessed valuation, down from this year’s $6.70. The rolled back rate is the rate needed to collect the same amount of tax revenue on existing development as the prior year. New construction can bring in more revenue.

Last September, residents packed two public hearings to protest the rate hike and pledged to unseat three commissioners up for election next month. Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz are seeking re-election in the Aug. 18 primary.

Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, from left.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said then that the rate hike was needed due to the cost of building roads in the Villages of Southern Oaks development south of State Road 44 and the cost of repaving Buena Vista and Morse boulevards in The Villages. He said the road building costs would not be recouped until homes are built in the development.

The tax rate hike remains a hot election topic.

Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita used a lollypop analogy to describe last year’s hike and this year’s smaller rate cut.

“The rollback is like a lollypop,” he said. “You take five lollypops from a child and give back one. That’s what you’re doing to the county.”

Windsor, who left after the public forum portion of the meeting, told commissioners on his way out: “Good luck with the funny math you’re doing.”

Gary Search

When Gary Search, a challenger candidate for commissioner, brought up the 25 percent rate hike, Commissioner Doug Gilpin called it “political hogwash.”

Gilpin said an analysis showed that the increase in actual tax bills was far less than 25 percent.

“None of the people in this room had a 25 percent tax increase,” Gilpin said. “A person can say what they want. That does not make it true.”

Search responded that his tax bill went up 28.4 percent.

Commissioners are elected at large. Other candidates include Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski. Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince are running as write-in candidates, which some people say is an attempt by the Developer to manipulate Florida election law and exclude 45,000 Democratic and independent voters from casting ballots.

The tax rate is only one factor in a property owner’s tax bill. Another is property valuation or assessments. A tax bill can go up even with a rate cut if the property assessment rises.

Assessments are based on sales of comparable properties. Sumter County Property Appraiser Joey Hooten said assessments have been rising about 5 percent to 6 percent over the past few years.

Commissioners bristled when Search said the rate hike was the result of poor expenditure planning and fiscal irresponsibility.

“We’ve had 12 years of decreasing millage rates until this year,” said Commissioner Al Butler. “That is our pattern.”

Printz said the 25 percent hike is misleading.

“This county budgets for its needs,” he said. “There’s not a discussion that says we’ve got to get to a number.”

Arnold said the rollback rate of $6.43 will be the maximum rate for next year and commissioners can reduce it further if they wish. A final vote on the budget will be in late September. The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Related Articles

News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as 22 more Villagers test positive for virus

A Summerfield resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
News

Official contends Gov. DeSantis should ‘stay the hell out of The Villages’

A Community Development District 2 official said Villagers “are scared to death” of COVID-19 and that Gov. Ron DeSantis should “stay the hell out of The Villages.”
Read more
News

37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisors to send message on parking abuse at villas

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is ready to send a message to those abusing guest parking in villas.
Read more
News

CDD 2 considers pond sinkhole remedies ranging from $25,000 to $4.8 million

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday considered remedies for sinkholes at a problematic pond ranging in price from $25,000 to $4.8 million.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of woman’s tricycle

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of a 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.
Read more
News

Tax collector plans to add second drive-through lane by end of year

The Sumter County tax collector has announced plans to add a second drive-through lane by the end of the year. We'll tell you where it will be located.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Official contends Gov. DeSantis should ‘stay the hell out of The Villages’

A Community Development District 2 official said Villagers “are scared to death” of COVID-19 and that Gov. Ron DeSantis should “stay the hell out of The Villages.”
Read more
News

37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Mother Osprey Attending To Chicks

This mother osprey was spotted attending to her chicks. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway

Check out this Sherman's fox squirrel spotted on Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Lake Sumter At Night In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of Lake Sumter at night. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County commissioners did not want to hear from public

A woman from the Village of Lake Deaton attended a Sumter County Commission workshop on property taxes. She contends the commissioners did not want to listen to the public.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of woman’s tricycle

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of a 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Remembering my high school summer job

Columnist Barry Evans reflects on his high school days and his summer job at the old A&P grocery store.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as 22 more Villagers test positive for virus

A Summerfield resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to sweep across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
News

Official contends Gov. DeSantis should ‘stay the hell out of The Villages’

A Community Development District 2 official said Villagers “are scared to death” of COVID-19 and that Gov. Ron DeSantis should “stay the hell out of The Villages.”
Read more
News

37 employees of area long-term care facilities test positive for COVID-19

Seventeen employees at Lady Lake Specialty Care and eight others at The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages are among the 37 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus at area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County commissioners did not want to hear from public

A woman from the Village of Lake Deaton attended a Sumter County Commission workshop on property taxes. She contends the commissioners did not want to listen to the public.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Apartment complex will worsen traffic

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that residents need to support a commissioner who is trying to tackle a serious traffic problem that will be worsened by a new apartment complex.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why my thoughts about wearing a mask have changed

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains a personal evolution in the thinking about masks.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of woman’s tricycle

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of a 73-year-old woman’s tricycle.
Read more
Crime

Jail personnel reluctant to book Villager due to concerns about COVID-19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel were reluctant to book a Villager at the Lake County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested on sexual battery charge after alleged incident with wife’s friend

A Lady Lake man is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest on a sexual battery charge after an alleged incident involving his wife’s best friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,808FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,507FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
heavy intensity rain
74.7 ° F
75 °
73.4 °
100 %
0.9mph
90 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
95 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment