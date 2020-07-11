82-year-old Villager free again after latest violation of court order

An 82-year-old Villager was released from jail Saturday afternoon after violating a court order.

It is the third time this year that Michael Rodriguez of the Village of Mallory Square has landed behind bars. He was booked at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention on a charge of violation of conditional arrest. He is free on $2,000 bond.

Rodriguez had been arrested March 29 after he violated a court order ordering him to stay away from his wife. He had called her and left her a voicemail.

Rodriguez had originally been arrested March 25 after a violent confrontation with his wife of 10 years. She had wanted to leave their home on Princeton Place in the Village of Mallory Square, however Rodriguez did not want her to leave due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus. He slapped her and then went to the bedroom to retrieve a gun, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He pointed the gun at her and hit her with the butt of the firearm. He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and depriving use of 911.