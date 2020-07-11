Big donors in county race lined up for government assistance

Some of the major political donors in the Sumter County Commission race lined up for government money being handed out as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

Clymer Farner Barley, which boasts of being the “leading consulting and engineering firm of The Villages since 1992,” received between $1 and $2 million dollars in the form of a “forgivable” loan through the taxpayer-funded Payroll Protection Program. The company was founded by Steve Barley. Bob Farner is the owner and principal. Lee Clymer serves as the company’s president.

Farner is so much a part of The Villages, that a street is named for him at Sarasota Plaza.

Clymer Farner Barley frequently represents The Villages in planning and zoning matters before government bodies, including the Sumter County Commission and Wildwood Commission.

Clymer Farner Barley gave $1,000 to Commissioner Don Burgess, $1,000 to Commissioner Al Butler and $1,000 to Commissioner Steve Printz, each of whom are facing challengers in the upcoming Aug. 18 GOP Primary.

Clymer Farner Barley, which categorized itself in the SBA form as “white,” “male” and “non-veteran,” obtained the money with the help of Citizens First Bank.

The conglomerate of T&D companies, which has poured a collective $18,000 into the campaign coffers of the three incumbents, received millions of dollars in PPP funding, over and above which has already been reported by Villages-News.com. T&D Concrete alone received between $2 and $5 million, according to the SBA.

Hughes Brothers Construction of Wildwood took between $2 and $5 million in PPP money. Hughes Brothers Construction also donated in $1,000 increments to the campaigns of the incumbents.

Global Contracting Group LLC, the Wildwood company currently demolishing the Hacienda Hills Country Club, received $2 to $5 million in PPP money. Global Contracting also gave $1,000 to each of the three incumbents seeking re-election.

Other companies which made donations to the Sumter County Commission trio seeking re-election included:

• Galaxy Home Solutions which received between $350,000 and $1 million in PPP money through Citizens First Bank.

• Great Lakes Carpet & Tile which received between $350,000 and $1 million in PPP money through Citizens First Bank.

• Pikes Electric Inc. which took in between $350,000 and $1 million in government assistance through PPP.

• Timberwood Properties which received between $150,00 to $350,000 in PPP money through Citizens First Bank.

• KB Lawn & Landscaping Inc. which received between $150,000 and $350,000 in PPP money through Citizens First Bank.

• Wade Surveying got between $150,000 and $350,000 in PPP money through Citizens First Bank. The surveying company donated in $500 increments to the incumbents.