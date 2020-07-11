Grace E. Spikes, 90 of Orange Park, formerly of Wildwood and Mt. Dora, passed away July 7, 2020 in Middleburg, Florida. Grace was born on September 18, 1929 in Cairo, Georgia to Arthur Lee and Myrtis (Harrison) Ragan. Grace married George W. Spikes in 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2016.

Grace was a member of the Adamsville Baptist Church. She was a telephone operator for many years at GTE and Verizon when they merged. Grace enjoyed sewing, crocheting, Embroidery work, quilting, and loved to cook.

Grace is survived by her daughter: Debra and Frank Volpe of Orange Park, grandson: Michael and Geri Paxton of Wildwood, step-grandsons: Brian and Lisa Volpe, Matthew and Erin Volpe, and step-grandchildren: Noah, Caylan, Teagan, Brooklyn, and Maddison.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30 PM.