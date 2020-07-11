Michigan man arrested after caught speeding on State Road 44

A Michigan man was arrested after he was caught speeding on State Road 44.

Jerry Edward Kenneth Kelley, 51, of Sturgis, Mich., was at the wheel of silver Chevy Malibu at 1:38 a.m. Thursday when he was driving 55 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was pulled over in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 44A.

The officer determined that Kelley did not have a valid license in Florida or Michigan. His license was suspended indefinitely in 2008 for failure to pay a financial obligation.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond. He was issued a written warning for speeding.