Suleiman family took between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 aid

The Suleiman restaurant family has received between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 relief aid.

The money was granted as “forgivable” loans issued through the Small Business Administration. The Suleimans, who operate several restaurants in The Villages, obtained the money with the assistance of Citizens First Bank, operated by the Morse family.

The SBA has provided the list of businesses receiving money – in categories – under the Payroll Protection Program. The purpose of the taxpayer-funded PPP is to help small businesses avoid layoffs or salary reductions, hence loan forgiveness is therefore contingent on these conditions being met.

Two Suleiman distributions were found under the $350,000 to $1 million heading.

The first $350,000 to $1 million distribution went to Suleiman Legacy Inc., a company headed by David Suleiman. Suleiman Legacy operates the Legacy restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club in The Villages.

Suleiman Restaurant Inc., which operates the Havana Country Club, also received a distribution between $350,000 to $1 million. Suleiman Restaurant Inc. is also headed by David Suleiman.

Other restaurants in The Villages which took PPP money include:

• Newely Inc., operator of Cane Garden Country Club, took between $350,000 and $1 million. The money was obtained through BankUnited National Association.

• Piesanos Inc., which operates Piesanos Stone-Fired Pizza at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages, took between $350,000 and $1 million. It obtained the PPP money through Drummond Community Bank.

• Legends Partnership LLC, which runs Palmer Legends Country Club, obtained $350,000 to $1 million through Citizens First Bank. Legends Partnership LLC is headed by Chad Strausbaugh, who lives in Greensboro, Ga.

• World of Beer at Spanish Springs received between $150,000 to $350,000. The money was obtained through Citizens First Bank.

• Demshar’s restaurant at Spanish Springs received between $150,000 to $350,000. The money was obtained through Citizens First Bank.

• Amerikanos LLC, operator of Amerikanos Grille at Spanish Springs, received between $150,000 to $350,000. The money was obtained through Citizens First Bank.