Sumter sheriff seeks help in solving murder of 61-year-old man in Wildwood

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a homicide from last November.

The body of 61-year-old Michael Majed Kotait, of Winter Garden, was discovered Nov. 9 in the yard of a home at 9915 County Road 231 in Wildwood. It was determined that Kotait’s cause of death was a result of homicidal violence.

Just prior to the report of Kotait’s body being discovered, the Wildwood Police Department was notified of a vehicle submerged in the water at the Lake Deaton Boat Ramp, located at 5300 County Road 155 in Wildwood. The unoccupied vehicle was a white Honda SUV that was registered to Kotait. The Wildwood Police Department then turned their portion of the investigation over to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Brent Sargent at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).