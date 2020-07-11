type here...
Home Crime

Villager’s adult son who ‘needed money’ arrested in theft of items

Meta Minton

Richard Brown Street

A Villager’s adult son who said he “needed money” was arrested in the theft of merchandise from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Richard Brown Street, 40, who lives with his mother in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Thursday after he was apprehended with a backpack full of stolen merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen items, including the shoplifted backpack, was valued at $235.98.

He told deputies he planned to sell the items because he “needed the money.”

In May, Street had been placed on drug offender probation for three years. It stemmed from an arrest in February after he stole his mother’s 2015 Ford Escape.

He had been arrested last year while at the wheel of the same Ford Escape.

Due to the probation violation, Street was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is also facing a new charge of theft.

Related Articles

News

Lake County man dies of COVID-19 as virus slams two local long-term care facilities

A Lake County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as employees at two local long-term care facilities test positive for the virus that continues to wreak havoc on Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Suleiman family took between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 aid

The Suleiman restaurant family has received between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 relief aid.
Read more
News

Big donors in county race lined up for government assistance

Some of the major political donors in the Sumter County Commission race lined up for government money being handed out as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Crime

82-year-old Villager free again after latest violation of court order

An 82-year-old Villager was released from jail Saturday afternoon after violating a court order.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in solving murder of 61-year-old man in Wildwood

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a homicide from last November.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Softball Complex will be closed on Tuesday

The Saddlebrook Softball Complex will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
Read more
Crime

Michigan man arrested after caught speeding on State Road 44

A Michigan man was arrested after he was caught speeding on State Road 44.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Suleiman family took between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 aid

The Suleiman restaurant family has received between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 relief aid.
Read more
News

Big donors in county race lined up for government assistance

Some of the major political donors in the Sumter County Commission race lined up for government money being handed out as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Brown Anole With Extended Dewlap

This brown anole with an extended dewlap was spotted on Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Mother Osprey Attending To Chicks

This mother osprey was spotted attending to her chicks. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sherman’s Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway

Check out this Sherman's fox squirrel spotted on Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why it is important to say ‘Black Lives Matter’

A Village of Pine Ridge resident explains why he believes it is important to acknowledge that Black Lives Matter. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s adult son who ‘needed money’ arrested in theft of items

A Villager’s adult son who said he “needed money” was arrested in the theft of merchandise from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sudden Sumter County riches won’t save Developer’s puppet commissioners

With a crucial election a month away, the Developer-controlled Sumter County Commission’s last-ditch effort to cut taxes is too little too late.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Lake County man dies of COVID-19 as virus slams two local long-term care facilities

A Lake County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as employees at two local long-term care facilities test positive for the virus that continues to wreak havoc on Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Suleiman family took between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 aid

The Suleiman restaurant family has received between $700,000 and $2 million in COVID-19 relief aid.
Read more
News

Big donors in county race lined up for government assistance

Some of the major political donors in the Sumter County Commission race lined up for government money being handed out as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why it is important to say ‘Black Lives Matter’

A Village of Pine Ridge resident explains why he believes it is important to acknowledge that Black Lives Matter. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CNN’s slanted take on video shot in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to offer his opinion on the infamous “white power” video.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nancy Jordan Blackmore’s ‘liberal lecture’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to fellow Villager Nancy Jordan Blackmore's “liberal lecture.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s adult son who ‘needed money’ arrested in theft of items

A Villager’s adult son who said he “needed money” was arrested in the theft of merchandise from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.
Read more
Crime

82-year-old Villager free again after latest violation of court order

An 82-year-old Villager was released from jail Saturday afternoon after violating a court order.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in solving murder of 61-year-old man in Wildwood

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a homicide from last November.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,814FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,512FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
79 ° F
79 °
79 °
88 %
2.2mph
98 %
Sun
94 °
Mon
94 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment