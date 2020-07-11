Villager’s adult son who ‘needed money’ arrested in theft of items

A Villager’s adult son who said he “needed money” was arrested in the theft of merchandise from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Richard Brown Street, 40, who lives with his mother in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Thursday after he was apprehended with a backpack full of stolen merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen items, including the shoplifted backpack, was valued at $235.98.

He told deputies he planned to sell the items because he “needed the money.”

In May, Street had been placed on drug offender probation for three years. It stemmed from an arrest in February after he stole his mother’s 2015 Ford Escape.

He had been arrested last year while at the wheel of the same Ford Escape.

Due to the probation violation, Street was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is also facing a new charge of theft.