31 COVID-19 cases identified at Lady Lake Specialty Care as Florida reports 15,300 new patients

Larry D. Croom

Thirty-one cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a long-term care facility just outside The Villages as a record number of new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.

The cases were reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, located at 630 Griffin Ave., among 21 employees and 10 residents, two of whom have transferred out of the facility. No other information about the victims was provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Lady Lake Specialty Care Center is reporting 31 COVID-19 cases among 21 employees and 10 residents, two of whom have transferred out of the facility.

Twenty new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. That brings the total in the mega-retirement community to 272, with 255 of those being in Sumter County, 15 in Lake County and two in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Forty-four new COVID-19 cases also have been reported just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 14 for a  total of 336;
  • Belleview up nine for a total of 74;
  • Summerfield up five for a total of 104;
  • Lady Lake up five for a total of 69;
  • Wildwood up five for a total of 74;
  • Fruitland Park up four for a total of 41; and
  • Oxford up two for a total of 36.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 4,661 cases – an increase of 242 from Saturday to Sunday – among 2,274 men, 2,300 women, 38 non-residents and 49 people listed as unknown. There have been 60 deaths and 395 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 2,517 cases – an increase of 123 in a 24-hour period. Those are comprised of 1,200 men, 1,259 women, 27 non-residents and 31 people listed as unknown. There have been 27 deaths and 152 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 647 cases, an increase of 33 overnight. Other cases have been reported in Tavares (397, 167 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 135 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (223), Groveland (166), Mount Dora (160), Minneola (77), Mascotte (75), Sorrento (61), Montverde (43), Umatilla (41), Grand Island (23), Howey-in-the-Hills (19), Astor (14), Yalaha (13), Astatula (11), Okahumpka (9), Paisley (8), Altoona (7), Mount Plymouth (2) and Ferndale (1).

Sumter County saw an increase of 33 cases in 24 hours for a total of 655. Those are divided among 373 men, 267 women, five non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 82 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Bushnell is now reporting 159 cases, 122 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members). Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (29), Webster (24), Center Hill (20), Coleman (17), the Lady Lake portion of the county (11), Sumterville (10) and the Leesburg portion of the county (1). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 114 cases among 88 inmates and 26 staff members.

Marion County is now reporting 1,489 cases – an increase of 86 – among 701 men, 774 women, six non-residents and eight people listed as unknown. There have been 15 deaths and 161 people have been hospitalized.

The overwhelming majority of cases in Marion County – 1,037 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (71), Citra (25), Ocklawaha (19), Silver Springs (17), Reddick (16), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (10), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3), East Lake (3) and McIntosh (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 269,811 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 15,300 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 266,119 are residents. There have been 4,346 deaths and 18,271 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 45 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 248 people requiring hospital care.

