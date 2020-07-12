COVID-19 cases among local juveniles more than triple in two weeks’ time

The number of COVID-19 cases among juveniles in the tri-county area has more than tripled in just two weeks’ time.

As of Saturday, there were 239 cases in the local area involving children under the age of 18, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health. On June 26, the tri-county area was reporting 78 cases.

That current number represents about 5.4 percent of the overall COVID-19 cases reported in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties. But it also shows an increase of 161 juvenile patients in 14 days.

So far, 147 minors in Lake County have tested positive, while 77 have been identified in Marion County and 15 have been reported in Sumter County. A total of 1,424 juveniles have been tested in the tri-county area.

Across Florida, there have been 17,073 positive results among the 54,022 minors who have been tested. That amounts to a positivity rate of 31.6 percent across the state, which compares to 16.8 percent locally.

There have been four deaths among children in the Sunshine State. Two each were in the 10-14 and 15-17 age brackets. Also, 213 minors have been hospitalized with the deadly virus.

The breakdown by age of those minors reported with COVID-19 across Florida is: