Masks and personal freedom

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If wearing a mask is an affront to our personal freedom then why are we wearing pants and shirts? Isn’t that a personal affront to our freedom to go au natural? How about seat belts? Does not the same freedom apply to seat belts? How about the freedoms of doctors and nurses? Should they have the freedom to not treat you if you are too stubborn to take your own health into consideration? What if the person you accidentally exposed to COVID-19 is the one of them you would depend on to save your life? I could go on and on, but you get the picture.
Please be considerate, respectful, and smart. Wear a mask while out if you can’t safe distance! It’s not that hard

William Fogle
Village of Tall Trees

 

