Michigan man jailed after wild parking lot spat in Summerfield

A Michigan man said he “snapped” during a nasty domestic spat with another man in a Summerfield parking lot on Wednesday.

Pren Prekaj, 26, of Waterford, Mich., was charged with simple domestic battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot at 1794 SW Highway 484.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that he and Prekaj were having an argument when Prekaj struck him numerous times in the face while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The victim said the altercation carried outside the vehicle, where Prekaj hit him numerous other times in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The deputy reviewed surveillance footage from the neighboring Sonny’s BBQ, which showed Prekaj striking the victim numerous times both inside and outside the vehicle. The video also shows Prekaj actively chasing the victim around the back parking lot of Sonny’s as the victim tried to get away from him, the report said.

Prekaj told another deputy that he “snapped,” and the altercation turned physical. He refused to provide any further information after being read his Miranda rights, according to the report.

Prekaj was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released Friday on $500 bond. He will appear in Marion County Court on Aug. 5.