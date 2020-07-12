Rotary Clubs teaming up for massive food drive to help tri-county needy

Eight Rotary Clubs are teaming up to provide food to the needy in the tri-county area.

The clubs are planning to hold a tri-county food drive on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members will collect non-perishable food items (no expired product or glass), snacks and hygiene products.

Collection sites in and around The Villages will be at the Savannah Center, the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, the Colony Cottage Recreation Center, Oxford Assembly of God and Trinity Lutheran Church. Items can be dropped off in Leesburg at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, the Venetian Center and Morrison United Methodist Church.

Donations also can be delivered to the Orange Avenue Church of Christ in Eustis, the First United Methodist Church in Mount Dora and Faith Christian Fellowship in Tavares.