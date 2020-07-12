Speeders in The Villages

To the Editor:

We are plagued by an ever growing problem – speeding on Rio Grande. People need to SLOW down. The 25 mph speed limit is not enforced – nor respected.

Yes, we complain – and maybe a sign goes up here and there reminding people what their speed is supposed to be. Do you want to know how many times I have seen someone pulled over – never! We don’t blame the police, it seems ineffective to say the least, making it a temporary solution. The problem starts back up as soon as they leave – and we have the influx of all the traffic coming down Chula Vista from County Road 466.

Now with the apartments going up this will get ugly. Cameras are the key.

When people know they are being watched (and posted) the possibility of them getting caught is usually does the trick. I’ve read how successful it has been in other neighborhoods, not to mention the traffic camera, that have already proved to do the job. It seems the only thing people respond to is “fear.”

If you panned the neighborhood you would find everyone living here has experienced the 40 to 60 mph vehicles barreling down the road. With the very narrow lanes for golf carts I am amazed no one hasn’t been killed. I am here writing this letter to get the word out. What do we need to do to get something done?

I am appealing to the town of Lady Lake. I don’t mind sitting out there recording speeders or getting license plates. We are all living in this community together and want it to be safe. Most of us are retired, so tell us what we can do to solve this issue.

Loretta Savary

Village of El Cortez