Woman jailed after being accused of stealing lubricants and vibrating egg

An Ocklawaha woman was jailed Thursday night after being accused of stealing several items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart, including personal lubricants and a vibrating egg.

A loss prevention officer at the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that he saw 53-year-old Monica Lynn Beach select several items and then enter the self-checkout lane. He said Beach failed to scan four items by mixing them in with other lower-priced merchandise. In addition to the lubricants and vibrating egg, he said Beach attempted to take ice cream and toilet paper without paying for the items.

The loss prevention officer said he stopped Beach at the door as she was attempting to leave the store and she said she didn’t intend to take the merchandise. He said they have a previous history with Beach shoplifting from the store and he wanted to prosecute, the report says.

The deputy reviewed video surveillance of the self-checkout register and observed Beach fail to scan the items. After being read her rights, she admitted that she intentionally failed to scan the four items and said, “I decided not to pay for them,” the report says.

Beach told the deputy she had been arrested for theft two times in the past. A computer check showed one previous theft conviction in Marion County Court on April 25, 2017, the report says.

Beach, who lives at 12345 S.E. 141st Ct. in Ocklawaha, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft (second offense). She was released early Friday morning on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.