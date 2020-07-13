‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Karen Sue Driver, 58, entered the store at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, selected merchandise and concealed it in grocery bags, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report. She went to the self-checkout lane where she did not scan the merchandise.

A loss prevention officer confronted Driver who was “physically upset and apologetic.” The merchandise was valued at $42.55.

Driver was arrested on a theft charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $100.