type here...
Home News

Deadly COVID-19 virus continues to hammer The Villages and nearby communities

Larry D. Croom

Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in and around The Villages on Monday as Florida continued to see massive increases in new patients battling the potentially deadly virus.

Six of the patients were identified in the Sumter County portion of The Villages, where 261 cases have been reported. Fifteen cases also have been identified in the Lake County portion of the mega-retirement community, with two in the Marion County section.

Sixty-one new Coronavirus cases also have been reported just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 13 for a total of 349;
  • Belleview up 18 for a total of 92;
  • Lady Lake up eight for a total of 77;
  • Summerfield up eight for a total of 112;
  • Oxford up five for a total of 41;
  • Fruitland Park up four for a total of 45;
  • Wildwood up four for a total of 78; and
  • One new case in the Fruitland Park section of the county.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 4,966 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 305 from Sunday to Monday – among 2,419 men, 2,456 women, 38 non-residents and 53 people listed as unknown. There have been 60 deaths and 401 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to pace the tri-county area with 2,645 cases – an increase of 128 in a 24-hour period – among 1,245 men, 1,338 women, 27 non-residents and 35 people listed as unknown. There have been 27 deaths and 153 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 678 cases – an increase of 31 overnight. Others have been reported in Tavares (407, 170 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 138 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (242), Groveland (175), Mount Dora (175), Mascotte (77), Minneola (76), Sorrento (66), Montverde (44), Umatilla (44), Grand Island (24), Howey-in-the-Hills (19), Astor (16), Yalaha (13), Astatula (12), Okahumpka (11), Paisley (8), Altoona (7), Mount Plymouth (2) and Ferndale (2).

Sumter County is now reporting 679 cases – an increase of 24 in 24 hours. Those are divided among 383 men, 281 women, five non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 82 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell is now reporting 161 COVID-19 cases, with 122 of those being at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (29), Webster (25), Center Hill (21), Coleman (20), Lady Lake portion of the county (11), Sumterville (10), and the Leesburg portion of Sumter County. In addition, the federal prison in Coleman is reporting 114 cases among 88 inmates and 26 staff members.

Marion County saw an increase of 153 cases for a total of 1,642. Those are comprised of 791 men, 837 women, six non-residents and eight people who are listed as unknown. There have been 15 deaths and 166 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Ocala continues to overwhelmingly lead Marion County with 1,157 cases – an increase of 120 in 24 hours. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (74), Citra (27), Silver Springs (22), Ocklawaha (19), Reddick (16), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (10), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3), East Lake (3) and McIntosh (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 282,435 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 12,624 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 278,667 are residents. There have been 4,381 deaths and 18,498 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 35 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 227 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Villager’s troubled son leaps to his death from cell phone tower

A Villager’s troubled son leapt to his death from cell a phone tower on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager wants buffer to shield his home from noise from Turnpike

A Villager wants a buffer to shield his home from noise from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
News

Elan Spanish Springs employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Elan Spanish Springs reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday as the potentially deadly virus continued to plague area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

Wildwood officials discuss masks and temperature taking for employees

With Florida COVID-19 cases surging, Wildwood officials are taking action to help prevent city employees from catching the virus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Wildwood to save more than $1 million on refinancing for police station

Wildwood may save nearly $1.2 million by refinancing a $5.4 million loan at a lower interest rate.
Read more
Crime

Speeding driver from Mexico arrested near Okahumpka Service Plaza

A speeding driver from Mexico was arrested near the Okahumpka Service Plaza.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager’s troubled son leaps to his death from cell phone tower

A Villager’s troubled son leapt to his death from cell a phone tower on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager wants buffer to shield his home from noise from Turnpike

A Villager wants a buffer to shield his home from noise from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Old Truck At Brownwood Paddock Square In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of the old truck at Brownwood Paddock Square. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Brown Anole With Extended Dewlap

This brown anole with an extended dewlap was spotted on Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Mother Osprey Attending To Chicks

This mother osprey was spotted attending to her chicks. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages

Two Villages couple, speaking out jointly in a Letter to the Editor, contend the Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Is it too much a task to wear a mask?

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders if it is too much a task to wear a mask?
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Deadly COVID-19 virus continues to hammer The Villages and nearby communities

Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in and around The Villages on Monday as Florida continued to see massive increases in new patients battling the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
News

Villager’s troubled son leaps to his death from cell phone tower

A Villager’s troubled son leapt to his death from cell a phone tower on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager wants buffer to shield his home from noise from Turnpike

A Villager wants a buffer to shield his home from noise from the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages

Two Villages couple, speaking out jointly in a Letter to the Editor, contend the Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Destroying the Hacienda pool and restaurant

A Village of De La Vista North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the demolition of Hacienda Hills Country Club and says she’s very disappointed with the way things are going in that area of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun finally gets it!

A Village of Hillsborough resident says that after months of ignoring the Coronavirus crisis, The Villages Daily Sun is finally understanding the significant threat of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Speeding driver from Mexico arrested near Okahumpka Service Plaza

A speeding driver from Mexico was arrested near the Okahumpka Service Plaza.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman jailed after Facebook-inspired brawl sends ‘friend’ to ER

An Oxford woman was jailed after a Facebook-inspired brawl sent her “friend” to the emergency room.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,826FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,522FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.5 ° F
89 °
86 °
66 %
2.9mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment