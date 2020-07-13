Deadly COVID-19 virus continues to hammer The Villages and nearby communities

Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in and around The Villages on Monday as Florida continued to see massive increases in new patients battling the potentially deadly virus.

Six of the patients were identified in the Sumter County portion of The Villages, where 261 cases have been reported. Fifteen cases also have been identified in the Lake County portion of the mega-retirement community, with two in the Marion County section.

Sixty-one new Coronavirus cases also have been reported just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 349;

Belleview up 18 for a total of 92;

Lady Lake up eight for a total of 77;

Summerfield up eight for a total of 112;

Oxford up five for a total of 41;

Fruitland Park up four for a total of 45;

Wildwood up four for a total of 78; and

One new case in the Fruitland Park section of the county.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 4,966 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 305 from Sunday to Monday – among 2,419 men, 2,456 women, 38 non-residents and 53 people listed as unknown. There have been 60 deaths and 401 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to pace the tri-county area with 2,645 cases – an increase of 128 in a 24-hour period – among 1,245 men, 1,338 women, 27 non-residents and 35 people listed as unknown. There have been 27 deaths and 153 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 678 cases – an increase of 31 overnight. Others have been reported in Tavares (407, 170 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 138 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (242), Groveland (175), Mount Dora (175), Mascotte (77), Minneola (76), Sorrento (66), Montverde (44), Umatilla (44), Grand Island (24), Howey-in-the-Hills (19), Astor (16), Yalaha (13), Astatula (12), Okahumpka (11), Paisley (8), Altoona (7), Mount Plymouth (2) and Ferndale (2).

Sumter County is now reporting 679 cases – an increase of 24 in 24 hours. Those are divided among 383 men, 281 women, five non-residents and 10 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 82 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell is now reporting 161 COVID-19 cases, with 122 of those being at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 19 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (29), Webster (25), Center Hill (21), Coleman (20), Lady Lake portion of the county (11), Sumterville (10), and the Leesburg portion of Sumter County. In addition, the federal prison in Coleman is reporting 114 cases among 88 inmates and 26 staff members.

Marion County saw an increase of 153 cases for a total of 1,642. Those are comprised of 791 men, 837 women, six non-residents and eight people who are listed as unknown. There have been 15 deaths and 166 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Ocala continues to overwhelmingly lead Marion County with 1,157 cases – an increase of 120 in 24 hours. Others have been reported in Dunnellon (74), Citra (27), Silver Springs (22), Ocklawaha (19), Reddick (16), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (10), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3), East Lake (3) and McIntosh (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 282,435 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 12,624 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 278,667 are residents. There have been 4,381 deaths and 18,498 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 35 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 227 people requiring hospital care.