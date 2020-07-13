type here...
Home News

Elan Spanish Springs employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Elan Spanish Springs reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday as the potentially deadly virus continued to plague area long-term care facilities.

Elan Spanish Springs

The case at the facility, located at 930 Alverez Ave., was recorded after an employee tested positive for the potentially deadly virus. No other information about that person was provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Lady Lake Specialty Care reported three more residents suffering from the Coronavirus on Monday. That brings the total number of cases at the facility at 630 Griffin Ave. to 34 among 21 employees and 13 residents – two of whom have transferred out of the care center.

Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is reporting two more cases among employees. Last week, the facility located at 3875 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages also reported one resident suffering from the virus who had transferred out of the care center.

Trinity Springs is now reporting positive results among seven employees, one resident and one resident who transferred out of the facility. The care center, located at 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford, was reporting just the one resident who transferred out last week.

All told, 6,003 staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus at 1,441 long-term care facilities across Florida. A total of 6,804 residents of those care centers also have tested positive, with 3,591 of them transferring out of the facilities.

Related Articles

News

Wildwood officials discuss masks and temperature taking for employees

With Florida COVID-19 cases surging, Wildwood officials are taking action to help prevent city employees from catching the virus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Wildwood to save more than $1 million on refinancing for police station

Wildwood may save nearly $1.2 million by refinancing a $5.4 million loan at a lower interest rate.
Read more
Crime

Speeding driver from Mexico arrested near Okahumpka Service Plaza

A speeding driver from Mexico was arrested near the Okahumpka Service Plaza.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman jailed after Facebook-inspired brawl sends ‘friend’ to ER

An Oxford woman was jailed after a Facebook-inspired brawl sent her “friend” to the emergency room.
Read more
News

Kelly Preston loved ‘normal life’ here with John Travolta and children

Villages-News.com’s Tony Violanti remembers meeting Kelly Preston and husband John Travolta. Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Read more
News

31 COVID-19 cases identified at Lady Lake Specialty Care as Florida reports 15,300 new patients

Thirty-one cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a long-term care facility just outside The Villages as a record number of new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Wildwood officials discuss masks and temperature taking for employees

With Florida COVID-19 cases surging, Wildwood officials are taking action to help prevent city employees from catching the virus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Old Truck At Brownwood Paddock Square In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of the old truck at Brownwood Paddock Square. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Brown Anole With Extended Dewlap

This brown anole with an extended dewlap was spotted on Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Naly de Carvalho for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Mother Osprey Attending To Chicks

This mother osprey was spotted attending to her chicks. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages

Two Villages couple, speaking out jointly in a Letter to the Editor, contend the Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Is it too much a task to wear a mask?

Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders if it is too much a task to wear a mask?
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Elan Spanish Springs employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Elan Spanish Springs reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday as the potentially deadly virus continued to plague area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

Wildwood officials discuss masks and temperature taking for employees

With Florida COVID-19 cases surging, Wildwood officials are taking action to help prevent city employees from catching the virus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages

Two Villages couple, speaking out jointly in a Letter to the Editor, contend the Morses could help refute the distorted picture of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Destroying the Hacienda pool and restaurant

A Village of De La Vista North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the demolition of Hacienda Hills Country Club and says she’s very disappointed with the way things are going in that area of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun finally gets it!

A Village of Hillsborough resident says that after months of ignoring the Coronavirus crisis, The Villages Daily Sun is finally understanding the significant threat of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Speeding driver from Mexico arrested near Okahumpka Service Plaza

A speeding driver from Mexico was arrested near the Okahumpka Service Plaza.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman jailed after Facebook-inspired brawl sends ‘friend’ to ER

An Oxford woman was jailed after a Facebook-inspired brawl sent her “friend” to the emergency room.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,826FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,522FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.5 ° F
89 °
86 °
66 %
2.9mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment