Elan Spanish Springs employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Elan Spanish Springs reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday as the potentially deadly virus continued to plague area long-term care facilities.

The case at the facility, located at 930 Alverez Ave., was recorded after an employee tested positive for the potentially deadly virus. No other information about that person was provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Lady Lake Specialty Care reported three more residents suffering from the Coronavirus on Monday. That brings the total number of cases at the facility at 630 Griffin Ave. to 34 among 21 employees and 13 residents – two of whom have transferred out of the care center.

Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is reporting two more cases among employees. Last week, the facility located at 3875 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages also reported one resident suffering from the virus who had transferred out of the care center.

Trinity Springs is now reporting positive results among seven employees, one resident and one resident who transferred out of the facility. The care center, located at 12120 County Road 103 in Oxford, was reporting just the one resident who transferred out last week.

All told, 6,003 staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus at 1,441 long-term care facilities across Florida. A total of 6,804 residents of those care centers also have tested positive, with 3,591 of them transferring out of the facilities.