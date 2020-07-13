Oxford woman jailed after Facebook-inspired brawl sends ‘friend’ to ER

An Oxford woman was jailed after a Facebook-inspired brawl sent her “friend” to the emergency room.

Quinnella Lazette Hilbert, 35, is facing a charge of battery following her arrest after turning herself in Sunday night at the Sumter County Detention Center.

A woman said she had driven to a home in Wildwood on June 28 for a confrontation over a Facebook post when Hilbert punched her on the right side of her face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She told deputies she “fell backwards and then multiple other people jumped on top of her as well and began striking her.”

She said she was very sore and decided to go to the emergency room.

Hilbert, who has more than 4,000 friends on Facebook, was previously convicted of battery in 2005 in Lake County.

She was booked at the Sumter County and released after posting $2,000 bond.