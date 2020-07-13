Speeding driver from Mexico arrested near Okahumpka Service Plaza

A speeding driver from Mexico was arrested near the Okahumpka Service Plaza.

Juan Carlos Diaz Lopez, 20, was traveling at 78 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone while at the wheel of 2006 silver Ford F-150 extended cab truck near Mile Market 300 on the Florida Turnpike, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop at the service plaza, Lopez offered the officer a Mexican identification and admitted he has never had a U.S. or Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.